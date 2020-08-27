IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,701,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,129,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research firms have commented on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.49.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. Equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

