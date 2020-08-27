Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,707.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,707.14 ($35.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £429.12 ($560.72). Also, insider Robert MacLeod sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($29.33), for a total transaction of £268,681.60 ($351,080.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,684 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,441 ($31.90). 705,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04). The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,285.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,175.77.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.58) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Matthey will post 23905.7472039 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 42.39%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

