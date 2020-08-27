JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $110.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.35. 22,154,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,166,859. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

