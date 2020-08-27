K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) dropped 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 4,276,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 929,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in K12 in the first quarter valued at $30,657,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $9,746,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 259,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

