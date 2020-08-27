Kava.io Price Reaches $3.91 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kava.io has a market cap of $130.85 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00034478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007398 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001060 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

