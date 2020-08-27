Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s Largest Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,531,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 97.8% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned about 17.94% of Kellogg worth $4,064,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 243,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,059. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.