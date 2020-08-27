Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.77

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $21.62. Komatsu shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 38,582 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

