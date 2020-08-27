Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $58,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 195,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,067. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.78 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

