Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 144,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 61,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

