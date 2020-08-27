Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of LRCX traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.45. 1,896,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

