Lateef Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 137,818 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,817,000. salesforce.com makes up about 3.0% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $56.27 on Wednesday, hitting $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.89, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $277.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

