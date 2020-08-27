Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $24.05 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Progressive by 60.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

