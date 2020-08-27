LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGRDY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get LEGRAND S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,673. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.