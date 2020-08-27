LHT (LHT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $108.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003029 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.