Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Up 8.1%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 210,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,588,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

