LIFE Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 53.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $285,324.21 and $147.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.82 or 0.05613386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048960 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

