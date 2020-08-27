LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $195,988.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.82 or 0.05613386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048960 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,094,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,273,030 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.