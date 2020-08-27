Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 762,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 402,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

