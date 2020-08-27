Livenodes Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00442889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010889 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002854 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Livenodes Profile