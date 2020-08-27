LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. 3,382,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 1,144,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

