LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stake Lifted by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,589 shares during the period. LogMeIn makes up 12.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 3.22% of LogMeIn worth $134,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 1,108,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,813. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 477.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

