Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.91. 957,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,525,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

The firm has a market cap of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

