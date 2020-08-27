Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.91. 957,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,525,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.
LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.
The firm has a market cap of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
