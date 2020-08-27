MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 5.8%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.70. 726,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 574,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $868,151 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

