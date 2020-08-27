Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 6.1%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.40. 2,266,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,123,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $44,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 888,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 999.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

