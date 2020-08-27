Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.62 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

