Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $775.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 13,379,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,807,464. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

