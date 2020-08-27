Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.29 and its 200-day moving average is $292.51. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $352.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

