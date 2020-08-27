Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 105,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,390. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

