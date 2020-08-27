Max Property Group (MPG) Market Cap Hits $497,460.40

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $497,460.40 and $598.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003033 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000187 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000143 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.