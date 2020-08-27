Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.05. Medicure shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 46,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.