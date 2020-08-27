Melon Hits One Day Volume of $2.84 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Melon has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for $46.59 or 0.00405615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.82 or 0.05613386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.