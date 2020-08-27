Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,836. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

