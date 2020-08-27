MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Down 6.5%

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 582,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 435,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

MICT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on MICT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

