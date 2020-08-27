Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Up 6.1%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.44. 699,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,568,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

