Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

MIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 550,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

