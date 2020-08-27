Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 414,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,006. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.