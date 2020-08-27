Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 414,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,006. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.