MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00034962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $41.10 million and approximately $385,033.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00735182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.01447180 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,623,352 coins and its circulating supply is 10,392,089 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.