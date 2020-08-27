MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

MKSI traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.59. 400,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

