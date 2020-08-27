MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

MobileSmith Inc (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $4.15. MobileSmith shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 40 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

About MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides operational improvement member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. Its suite of e-health mobile solutions and related services provide a catalog of vetted mobile app tools that can be customized to fit the needs of a healthcare organization.

