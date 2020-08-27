Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,350 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $204.34. 6,049,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,321. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

