Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,830 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 71.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 865,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 45.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 254,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 136.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 5,397,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,714,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

