Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 6,175,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

