Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,427,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

