Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,317,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

