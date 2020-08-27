Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

