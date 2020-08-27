Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. 8,747,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

