Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.02. 1,236,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

