Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 58.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 8,908,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,559,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

