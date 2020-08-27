Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

