Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

EQIX stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $789.65. 302,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,521. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,557. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

